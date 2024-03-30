World court orders Israel ensure urgent aid for war-ravaged Gaza

GAZA STRIP, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - The world’s top court has or­dered Israel to ensure ur­gent humanitarian assistance reaches people in the Gaza Strip, where fighting contin­ued Friday including around hospitals despite a binding UN ceasefire call. In its order, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague said: “Pal­estinians in Gaza are no lon­ger facing only a risk of fam­ine, but... famine is setting in.” In January the court had ruled that Israel must facilitate “ur­gently needed” humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territo­ry and prevent genocidal acts, but Israel rejected the case, brought by South Africa. The latest binding ruling from the court, which has little means of enforcement, came as Is­rael’s military said Friday it was continuing operations in Al-Shifa Hospital, the terri­tory’s largest, for a 12th day. Throughout the coastal terri­tory, dozens of people were killed overnight, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said early Friday. Among the dead were 12 people killed in a home in the southern city of Rafah, which has been regu­larly bombed ahead of a moot­ed Israeli ground operation against Hamas group there. In darkness, men worked under the light of mobile phones, digging with their hands to free people trapped under concrete blocks after an air strike, AFPTV images showed. The ICJ ordered Is­rael to “take all necessary and effective measures to ensure, without delay” the supply “of urgently needed basic ser­vices and humanitarian as­sistance” such as food, water and medical supplies.