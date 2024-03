KARACHI - The Sindh School Education and Litera­cy Departmnet has declared April 01 (Monday) Ramazan 21 as holiday on account of ‘Youm-e-Ali’ for the all public and private sector education­al institutions in the Sindh. This was announced after the approval of the competent au­thority as per decision taken in the meeting of Sub-Com­mittee of Steering Committee held on November 13, 2023.