Tuesday, May 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

220 students held for using unfair means in annual examinations-2023 of HSC- Part-I, II

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 30, 2023
Regional, Karachi

LARKANA-During the examination process of  Annual Examinations-2023 of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part I and II (Class XI and XII), under the supervision of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, the 35 vigilance teams of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana on Monday caught 220 male and female students red handed while using unfair means (copying) in the examinations .

The Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, formed 35 vigilance teams to control the use of unfair means.

The vigilance teams of BISE Larkana on Monday conducted surprised raids at various examination centres of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Jacobabad districts and two talukas of Dadu district including Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar and held 77 students while using unfair means (copying) in the Chemistry-I and Zoology-II papers of Annual Examinations-2023. Besides, the vigilance teams also caught 141 impersonators sitting in the examination centres to solve the papers for actual students and 2 cases of fake candidates.

Wapda win men, women tennis titles in National Games

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Examinations, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, Sikandar Ali Mirjat on Monday visited various examination centres of Shikarpur district and Larkana city and to review the examination process of Annual Examinations-2023 of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part I and II (Class XI and XII).

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1685334428.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023