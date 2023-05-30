Tuesday, May 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Ali Muhammad, Shehryar Afridi rearrested after transient relief

Ali Muhammad, Shehryar Afridi rearrested after transient relief
Web Desk
8:18 PM | May 30, 2023
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan was rearrested from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The jail administration said, "Ali Muhammad Khan has been released after the completion of his detention period. Ali Muhammad has been released on the order of the Rawalpindi Bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC)".

On the other hand, PTI leader Shehryar Afridi had also been arrested again after being released from Adiala Jail. According to the police, Mr Afridi was arrested under MPO. Earlier, the PTI leader was released after completing 15 days of detention. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1685419971.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023