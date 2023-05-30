All culprits involved in May 9 vandalism to be brought to justice: PDM Spokesperson

LAHORE / ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Democratic Move­ment (PDM) Spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah on Mon­day said that Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf’s antagonistic stance against the country’s institutions would not be tol­erated anymore and culprits involved in May 9 vandalism would soon be brought to justice.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI leaders were involved in the May 9 ri­ots and they should be arrest­ed. He also slammed PTI for al­legedly misleading the people and said that the PTI did not follow the ethics of politics and ethics of the peaceful protest. All the culprits involved in the violent acts must be punished according to the law, he added.

He further said the politics of extremism, anarchy and chaos created by a specific po­litical party was part of the an­ti-Pakistan agenda.

“We must respect our armed forces as our armed forces have a zero-tolerance policy on the territorial integrity of Pakistan”, he added.

ATC DISMISSES PLEA FOR KHADIJA SHAH’S MEDICAL, FAMILY MEETING

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday dismissed an application for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activ­ist Khadija Shah’s medical ex­amination and a meeting with her family. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan heard the applica­tion filed for the purpose. Earlier, applicant’s counsel Sameer Khosa argued before the court that Khadija Shah’s family was not being allowed to meet her after the arrest. He pleaded with the court to allow Khadija’s family to meet her in jail. He also pleaded with the court to seek a med­ical report of the PTI activ­ist from the jail authorities. The court, after hearing ar­guments of the counsel, re­served its verdict on the ap­plication. Later, the court announced the verdict and dismissed the application. On May 24, the court had sent Khadija Shah to jail on 7-day judicial remand for identifi­cation parade in a case lodged under Anti-Terrorism Act for attacking Jinnah House (the corps commander house) La­hore , during May-9 riots. Khadija Shah, a fashion de­signer, the daughter of for­mer finance minister Salman Shah, surrendered herself to the police on May 23 after re­maining in hiding for days. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for at­tacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valu­ables worth over Rs150 mil­lion and setting it on fire.