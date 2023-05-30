All culprits involved in May 9 vandalism to be brought to justice: PDM Spokesperson

LAHORE / ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s antagonistic stance against the country’s institutions would not be tolerated anymore and culprits involved in May 9 vandalism would soon be brought to justice.
Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI leaders were involved in the May 9 riots and they should be arrested. He also slammed PTI for allegedly misleading the people and said that the PTI did not follow the ethics of politics and ethics of the peaceful protest. All the culprits involved in the violent acts must be punished according to the law, he added.
He further said the politics of extremism, anarchy and chaos created by a specific political party was part of the anti-Pakistan agenda.
“We must respect our armed forces as our armed forces have a zero-tolerance policy on the territorial integrity of Pakistan”, he added.
ATC DISMISSES PLEA FOR KHADIJA SHAH’S MEDICAL, FAMILY MEETING
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday dismissed an application for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Khadija Shah’s medical examination and a meeting with her family. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan heard the application filed for the purpose. Earlier, applicant’s counsel Sameer Khosa argued before the court that Khadija Shah’s family was not being allowed to meet her after the arrest. He pleaded with the court to allow Khadija’s family to meet her in jail. He also pleaded with the court to seek a medical report of the PTI activist from the jail authorities. The court, after hearing arguments of the counsel, reserved its verdict on the application. Later, the court announced the verdict and dismissed the application. On May 24, the court had sent Khadija Shah to jail on 7-day judicial remand for identification parade in a case lodged under Anti-Terrorism Act for attacking Jinnah House (the corps commander house) Lahore , during May-9 riots. Khadija Shah, a fashion designer, the daughter of former finance minister Salman Shah, surrendered herself to the police on May 23 after remaining in hiding for days. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire.