Asad Umar gets protective bail in terrorism case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday granted protective bail to former secretary general of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Asad Umar in a terrorism related case registered against him in Lahore. A division bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri conducted hearing of the petition filed by Asad Umar who also appeared before the court along with his lawyers Amina Ali and Shahina Shahab. During the hearing, Umar’s counsel adopted the stance before the bench that cases were registered in Lahore and he has to appear in the cases in Islamabad as well. Therefore, she requested the court to issue directions that no arrest can be made in this case from anywhere in the country. She also prayed to the court to grant protective bail to her client in the case registered on May 10 in Gulberg police station of Lahore. The counsels urged the court to grant the protective bail of at least two weeks. Umar approached the IHC seeking protective bail for two weeks in connection with a terror case registered in Lahore following the violent protests in the country on May 9. Gulberg police had nominated PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Umar and other top party leaders under charges of terrorism, murder and robbery. Later, the IHC bench granted him protective bail till Thursday. Talking to media after hearing, Umar said that it does not matter whether someone leaves the party or not, vote belongs to Imran Khan. He also said that there should be rule of law in the country. He said that whoever has violated the law should not be spared. In response to a question if he would play an active role in the party, he replied that at the moment, he is only appearing before the courts. Separately, the PTI leader Shehryar Afridi’s lawyer informed the IHC that his client is being kept in a death cell. During the hearing of a case against the arrest of the PTI leader, his lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat requested Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir to transfer Afridi to an A-class jail. Seeking details of the PTI leader’s medical records, the court said that it will pass an appropriate order on the plea of Afridi’s brother and deferred the hearing of the case till June 2.