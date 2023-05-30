Ashrafi congratulates Erdogan on re-election as president of Turkiye

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Prime Minister’s Special Rep­resentative on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, on Monday extended heartfelt congratulations to Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his mo­mentous re-election as President of the Republic of Turkiye.

He, in a talk with APP, said this historic achievement underscored the unwavering trust and confi­dence placed by the Turkish people in President Erdogan’s exceptional leadership. It was a testament to his remarkable vision and dedication in steering Turkiye towards progress and prosperity, he added. Chairman Ashrafi applauded President Erdo­gan’s dynamic leadership, which had played a pivotal role in shaping Tur­kiye’s trajectory and enhancing its standing on the global stage adding that the Turkish people’s resounding endorsement of President Erdogan’s presidency served as a shining ex­ample of his steadfast commitment to serving their best interests.

Under President Erdogan’s astute guidance, he said Turkiye had wit­nessed remarkable growth across various sectors, fostering socioeco­nomic development and fostering harmony among diverse communi­ties. “His inclusive approach and unwavering commitment to inter­faith harmony have contributed significantly to fostering unity and understanding within Turkiye and beyond,” he maintained. Chairman Ashrafi reaffirmed Pakistan Ulema Council’s commitment to further strengthen the bilateral ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, based on shared values and mutual respect. “We look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts in promoting peace, interfaith harmony, and pros­perity in the region,” he maintained.