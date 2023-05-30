Tuesday, May 30, 2023
ATC disposes of bail petitions of 40 PTI workers

Agencies
May 30, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE     -    An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday dis­posed of as withdrawn bail petitions of 40 Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in a case of damaging public and private properties, during May-9 riots. ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar heard the bail petitions of 40 PTI workers including Sha­hid Masood. During the proceedings, the police pre­sented a report about investigations, in compliance with the previous court orders. The police submit­ted that it proved that the matter did not attract sec­tions of the Anti-Terrorism Act, therefore, the sec­tions had been removed from the case. At this, the petitioners’ counsel sought permission to withdraw the bail petitions in the light of the police report

Agencies

