ATC disposes of bail petitions of 40 PTI workers

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday disposed of as withdrawn bail petitions of 40 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in a case of damaging public and private properties, during May-9 riots. ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar heard the bail petitions of 40 PTI workers including Shahid Masood. During the proceedings, the police presented a report about investigations, in compliance with the previous court orders. The police submitted that it proved that the matter did not attract sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act, therefore, the sections had been removed from the case. At this, the petitioners’ counsel sought permission to withdraw the bail petitions in the light of the police report