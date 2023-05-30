Tuesday, May 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Australia calls for enhancing cooperation in dairy, agriculture sectors with Pakistan

Australia calls for enhancing cooperation in dairy, agriculture sectors with Pakistan
Web Desk
11:55 AM | May 30, 2023
National

Australia has urged the need to promote cooperation in dairy and agriculture sectors with Pakistan.

This was stated by Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins during a meeting with Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman in Lahore on Tuesday. 

On the occasion, the Punjab Governor said Australian companies should benefit from the vast investment opportunities in infrastructure development, renewable energy, agriculture and mining sectors in Pakistan.

Hawkins said Australia is in favour of prosperous and stable Pakistan.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1685419971.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023