Bilawal pays tribute to Pakistani peacekeepers in United Nations

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday paid tribute to Pakistani peacekeepers and the United Nations for its peacekeeping efforts in all parts of the world in the last 75 years. In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “On the occasion of International Day of UN Peacekeepers, we pay tribute to the 75 years-long history of UN Peacekeeping. As a top troop con­tributor since 1960, over 200,000 Pakistani men & women have served with valor in 46 UN Peacekeeping Missions in all parts of the world.”

“168 of our bravest have sacri­ficed their lives in this noble cause. Over 4,300 Pakistani peacekeepers including female officers are serv­ing with distinction under the UN flag today. We reaffirm our commit­ment to ensuring that United Na­tions peacekeeping remains an ef­fective mechanism for international peace and security,” he added.

Bilawal, in a tweet on social me­dia platform Twitter, congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on winning re-election as President of Turkiye. He said, “Heartiest congratula­tions to Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election. His historic victory reflects the trust of the Turkish na­tion in his visionary leadership. Wishing Türkiye eternal peace and prosperity as we continue our unique journey of brotherhood.”