Cleaning operation to be launched in Multan: WMC

MULTAN - Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Waste Management Company (WMC) on Monday ordered to start cleaning operations before the upcoming Eid-al-Azha.

While addressing to a meeting, Shahid Yaqoob, directed the staff to clear all filth depots and waste bins before the feast of sacrifice. A number of bins along with col­lection points to be get doubled before the fast-approaching holy Muslim festival, added CEO.

He held satisfaction that ten­ders for securing more dampers and loaders among other opera­tional machinery were issued already. Meanwhile, the senior manager operations, Faheem Lo­dhi paid a visit to the company workshop and parking yard on the direction of CEO WMC, ac­cording to the statement. He took detailed briefings on ma­chinery and loaders liable to be repaired before Eid.

DC REVIEWS DAMAGES BY RAIN

Local Deputy Commissioner paid visit in different parts of the city after heavy rains lashed the city yesterday. Umar Jahan­gir reviewed losses and damages occurred by windstorm and hail following by heavy rain hit here.

He also paid visit to crown fail­ure at bosan road where manag­ing director of WASA Chaudhary Danish gave him briefing.

DC said a wall of the under-construction plaza was caved in during the heavy rain. It resulted in damages of sewerage and road along the plaza, he said. He said they were estimating losses in­curred on buildings and proper­ties. He said directive was issued to WASA with concerned depart­ments to restore properties at earliest. Red-alert was issued everywhere here in the wake of current rainy season, he said.