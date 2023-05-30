Cleanliness equipments given away to TMA

Khyber - The Tehsil Municipal Authority (TMA) in Landi Kotal received a generous donation from the Islam Relief Organization on Monday. As part of the donation, three loader vehicles and various cleanliness equipment were handed over to the TMA during a gathering held at the Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) office.

Expressing gratitude, the official highlighted the administration’s commitment to developing underprivileged areas and implementing uplift schemes. He emphasized the importance of collaboration with the business community to enhance the bazaar’s overall well-being.

Mayor Haji Khalid praised the Islamic Relief Organization for their contribution of loader vehicles and cleanliness equipment to the TMA.