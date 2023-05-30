Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Cleanliness equipments given away to TMA

Our Staff Reporter
May 30, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Khyber      -    The Tehsil Municipal Authority  (TMA) in Landi Kotal received a generous donation from the Islam Relief Organization on Monday.  As part of the donation, three loader vehicles and various cleanliness equipment were handed over to the TMA during a gathering  held at the Tehsil Municipal Officer  (TMO) office.

Expressing gratitude, the official  highlighted the administration’s  commitment to developing  underprivileged areas and implementing  uplift schemes. He emphasized the importance of collaboration with the business community to enhance the bazaar’s overall well-being.

Mayor Haji Khalid praised the Islamic Relief Organization for their contribution of loader vehicles  and cleanliness equipment to the TMA.

