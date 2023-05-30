CM Naqvi, Australian high commissioner discuss cooperation in livestock, dairy sectors

In a bid to enhance its dairy development and livestock sectors, Pakistan aims to adopt the Australian model, according to Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Expressing the country's interest in leveraging Australia's expertise, CM Naqvi met with Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins on Tuesday to discuss matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the officials highlighted various areas of cooperation, including health, livestock, dairy development, and police training.

Both Pakistan and Australia enjoy strong diplomatic ties, and Punjab is eager to welcome Australia's assistance in improving its livestock and dairy sectors as well as enhancing police training.

CM Naqvi expressed his appreciation for the friendly relations between the two countries and expressed his desire to benefit from Australia's vast experience in dairy development and livestock. He stressed the potential of adopting the Australian model to accelerate progress in these fields in Pakistan.

Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins assured the government of Australia's willingness to collaborate in various areas. He emphasized that they would extend full cooperation to Punjab and take proactive measures to promote collaboration between the two regions.