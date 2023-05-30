Commissioner to support Karachi Gymkhana in hosting sports events

LAHORE-Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has visited Karachi Gymkhana, where he was informed about the various sports facilities at the venue including squash court, badminton court, table tennis court, cricket ground and a gymnasium.

Karachi Gymkhana President Iqbal Puri, former President Altaf Agha, Commissioner Karachi Sports Coordinator Ghulam Muhammad Khan and others were also present on this occasion. Commissioner Karachi paid heartfelt tribute to Karachi Gymkhana for its services in sports and assured his all-out cooperation.

On this occasion, Gymkhana President Iqbal Puri informed Mr. Iqbal Memon about the sports facilities available at Karachi Gymkhana and he also requested the Commissioner Karachi to organize Commissioner Cup Squash, Badminton, Table Tennis and other sports tournaments at Karachi Gymkhana. The Commissioner Karachi accepted and assured full cooperation on his behalf.