Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Commissioner visits proposed Gymkhana Club’s site  

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 30, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta has said that the establishment of Gymkhana Club in Attock will provide opportunities to the people for constructive activities.

He expressed these views while presiding over the first Board of Governors meeting of Attock Gymkhana Club at DC Office Attock. Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Waqas Aslam Marth, and other senior officials were also present. The participants of the meeting were told that Attock Gymkhana Club will be built on an area of 33 kanals, which will cost 04 billion rupees and will be completed in the next six months.  Later the commissioner visited the proposed site for Attock Gymkhana along with the concerned administrative officers and members of the Board of Governors. Commissioner also inspected the under construction building of the District Public School where he was briefed about the progress   of construction work.

OUR STAFF REPORT

