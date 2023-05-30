Controversial tweet case: Swati's non-bailable arrest warrant issued

In connection with the controversial tweet by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Azam Swati, an Islamabad court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant on Tuesday.

However, the court postponed Swati's indictment earlier today due to his absence.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) requested the Special Judge Central Azam Khan to issue warrant over the PTI’s leader absence in the court.

When asked in this regard, Swati's lawyer said he was unaware of Swati's whereabouts and couldn't reach him.

Meanwhile, the judge also summoned the official who went to Mr Swati’s house so that a warrant could be issued if the matter was serious.

The official, named Imtiaz, said that neither Swati nor anyone opened the residence's gate when he visited the residence.

Upon this, FIA prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi intervened and requested for non-bailable warrant as the authorities were unable to reach Mr Swati so far.

The Mr Swati’s lawyer added that prior to issuing a non-bailable arrest warrant, the court should ensure that law enforcement follow up on bailable arrest warrants.