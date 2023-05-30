Tuesday, May 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Dar says not responsible for IMF deal delay

Dar says not responsible for IMF deal delay
Imran Ali Kundi
May 30, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -    Finance Minister Ish­aq Dar on Monday re­jected the impression that he was responsi­ble for not finalizing the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal by ask­ing ‘whether Pakistan has defaulted or not’.

“Has Pakistan default­ed?” Pakistan has made all payments on time,” the finance minister re­sponded to the media when a journalist asked him whether the inabil­ity to finalize the agree­ment with the IMF was his failure.

He, however, avoid­ed answering any ques­tions about the IMF and the upcoming budget.

Earlier, addressing the inaugural session of the International Con­ference on Islamic Cap­ital Market, the finance minister re-affirmed the government’s resolve to promote Islamic finance industry and eliminate in­terest-based systems in Pakistan.

Wapda win men, women tennis titles in National Games

He said that we are com­mitted to achieve the goal of this transformation within the timeframe of five years given by the Fed­eral Shariat Court. The size of Islamic Finance Indus­try in Pakistan is estimat­ed to have surpassed forty two billion dollars last year and assets and deposits stand at Rs7.2 trillion and Rs5.2 trillion respective­ly. He said assets of Islam­ic banking industry posted year on year growth of 29 percent in the fiscal year 2022. He said the network of Islamic banking indus­try consists of 22 Islam­ic banking institutions, of these six are full-fledged Islamic banks and sixteen conventional banks having stand-alone Islamic bank­ing branches.

The Finance Minister an­nounced that the National Savings have been directed to launch Shariat compli­ant products for investors. He said the products shall cater to the persistent pub­lic demand for safe invest­ments in line with the prin­ciples of Shariat. He said the products will be in the forms of saving accounts and term accounts of one, three and five years.

PCB wishes birthday to ex-int’l cricketer Shakeel Khan

Ishaq Dar said the Fi­nance Division has consti­tuted a steering commit­tee for providing strategic guidelines regarding im­plementation of Federal Shariat Court’s judgment on Riba.

“Pakistan has a strate­gic plan in place to grow Islamic finance”, he said adding, “We have a finan­cial inclusion strategy that covers all the components needed to create Islamic fi­nancing”.

In his speech, SBP Gov­ernor Jameel Ahmed said, “We are committed to transforming the financial sector into a Shariah-com­pliant system. To this end, SBP and SECP, as part of the federal government’s steering committee, are playing their roles in achieving the aligned goals for the transformation to­wards an Islamic econom­ic system”.

He added that the main impediments to the growth of Islamic capital markets include gaps in in­stitutional, legal, and regu­latory frameworks; a lack of efficient ways for price formation and discovery; and a lack of diversity in Islamic capital markets in­struments and investors.

Pakistan beat Japan 3-2 to qualify for Junior Asia Cup semis

He noted that the aim is to eliminate interest from the country’s economy by 2027. “In the past de­cade the country has seen a 24% rise/growth in Is­lamic banking, with the Islamic capital market growing to around $3 tril­lion,” he said.

He added, this has re­flected positively in the overall state of the coun­try’s economy. “Islam­ic banking now makes up 20% of the banking sector in Pakistan.” He said that Pakistan has issued Sukuk bonds (Shariah-compliant bonds) worth Rs2.8 tril­lion. A committee has been formed within the SBP to convert government debt into Sukuk, he informed.

Tags:

Imran Ali Kundi

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1685334428.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023