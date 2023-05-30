DC visits city areas to inspect water drainage after heavy rain

BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited various places in the city to inspect the drainage system after yesterday’s heavy rain. He reviewed the measures that were taken by the staff of the Municipal Corporation. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa went to the sewage water disposal site established at Tiba Badr Shair. He also visited Circular Road, Library Chowk, Khatam Nabowat Chowk, Yazman Road, Islami Colony, and other places and checked the water drainage system. He directed the concerned staff to work actively for water drainage and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. On this occasion, the staff of Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur was also with him.

RAIN FORECAST FOR CITY

The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature 32 centigrade and the lowest minimum 23 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours. The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.