Dedicated efforts underway to offer comprehensive facilities to Zaireen: CS

QUETTA - Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Monday emphasized the need to provide utmost ease and facilitation to ensure a peaceful journey for Zaireen.The chief secretary, while presiding over a high-level meeting to review arrange­ments for Zaireen travelling to Iran via Pak-Iran border Taftan, said that dedicated efforts are underway to of­fer comprehensive facilities. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Saleh Nasar, Com­missioner Quetta Division Sohail ur Rehman, Commissioner Rakhshan Division, and other senior administration officials participated in the meeting. The meeting decided to improve security mea­sures for the Zaireen traveling between Pak­istan and Iran. Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary of the province directed the concerned officials to en­sure the provision of bet­ter facilities for the Zaireen. “Steps should be taken to ensure the peaceful journey of the Zaireen,” Uqaili di­rected the officials. Various proposals were given by concerned commissioners and administration officials with regard to the improve­ment of the facilities for Zaireen. Zaireen frequently travel through Quetta-Taftan highway to reach Iran and visit holy places in Iran and Iraq.