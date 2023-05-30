Eco-Friendly Transport

Eco-friendly transportation has the potential to bring about significant changes in sustainable and environmentally friendly practices. It is high time that we shift away from relying on carbon-intensive infrastructure, particularly in the field of transportation. Vehicular emissions contribute significantly to our overall emissions, and although the Global North may not bear the brunt of this crisis, it is essential for us to take whatever steps we can to make a difference.

Therefore, it is encouraging to see that Pakistani officials are considering the implementation of green transportation. President Arif Alvi has called for the promotion of clean transportation practices, and the Punjab government has already initiated a feasibility study for this purpose. The plan specifically aims to target cities in Punjab that are not major urban centers, moving beyond the likes of Lahore and Faisalabad to include places such as Gujrat and Gujranwala.

Moreover, this comprehensive plan encompasses crucial aspects such as the identification of suitable routes, meticulous planning, and the determination of the number of buses required. Similar studies have previously been conducted in cities like Lahore, addressing various significant issues, including those contributing to the growing number of rural-urban migrations.

The advantages of public transport should not be overlooked, particularly in a constantly expanding population. Investing in projects like these provides vital opportunities for generating revenue and improving the overall welfare of citizens. For women and other vulnerable segments of society, these initiatives alleviate mobility challenges and enable them to lead better lives while actively participating in civil society. The introduction of such a venture would be revolutionary for day-to-day life, particularly in areas like Sialkot and Faisalabad, which serve as industrial hubs.

This development is promising, especially considering that similar studies have already been completed in cities like Lahore, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, and Mianwali. The challenge now lies in adhering to this commitment and effectively executing the project without compromising on the original idea.