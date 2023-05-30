Equipping new generation with modern education need of hour: HED

MULTAN - Secretary Higher Education Department Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that it was a dire need to equip the new generation with modern education in order to make the future of the country bright. He expressed these views during a visit to the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) and took briefing here on Monday. The world was heading forward very fast in science and technology, he added. Secretary expressed anger over the non-starting of new BS courses in public colleges and snubbed DPI College and directed to start new BS programs soon.