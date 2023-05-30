Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Equipping new generation with modern education need of hour: HED

APP
May 30, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN     -    Secre­tary Higher Education Department Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that it was a dire need to equip the new generation with modern education in order to make the future of the country bright. He expressed these views during a visit to the Board of Intermediate and Sec­ondary Education (BISE) and took briefing here on Monday. The world was heading forward very fast in science and technol­ogy, he added. Secretary expressed anger over the non-starting of new BS courses in public colleges and snubbed DPI College and directed to start new BS programs soon.

