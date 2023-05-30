Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Fire breaks out at Karachi’s plastic factory

Agencies
May 30, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Fire broke out in a plastic factory located in the SITE Industrial area of Karachi on Monday. The fire brigade officials said that the efforts were underway to control the fire, while the workers have been evacuated from the factory.

According to the details, the fire was erupted on the upper floors of the building and dispersed quickly. The authorities said that the water bowsers are also present for continuous water supply, while a total of eight fire brigade vehicles are busy in extinguishing the fire. The part of the room has collapsed due to the fire after which some temporary rooms have been constructed on the rooftop of the building.

Earlier to this, a massive fire broke out in pharmaceutical company located in the Korangi Industrial area of Karachi, which was brought under control after hours of battle.

Rescue 1122 Sindh Director Abid Sheikh stated that the fire broke out in the storage room of a prominent pharmaceutical company at Karachi’s Korangi area around 1:30am, which was brought under control by 7:30am with the help of five fire tenders and one fire snorkel. He added that the rescue team has successfully retrieve the person who suffered a heart attack within the engulfed building. However, during the medical aid, the person succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, the authorities have identified the deceased individual as an employee of the pharmaceutical company.

The building’s infrastructure suffered damage due to the fire, while the cooling process of the building has been completed.

