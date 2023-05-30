Tuesday, May 30, 2023
First Chinese student completes PhD in History from PU

Agencies
May 30, 2023
Lahore

LAHORE    -   Mr. Tian Shooting, a student of Punjab University, Department of History and Pakistan Stud­ies, has completed his PhD degree in History. He is the first Chinese student to re­ceive this honor. He complet­ed his research paper under the supervision of Chairman Department of History Prof Dr Mahboob Hussain. The title of his research paper was ‘History of Higher Edu­cation in Pakistan: A Special Study of Punjab University’. The teachers and students of the history department con­gratulated Mr Tian Shooting and Dr Mahboob Hussain for this achievement. In his mes­sage, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that it is a matter of honor for Punjab University and the Department of History that a foreign student has studied and completed his work in the University.

Agencies

