Four people including policeman injured in separate incidents

KARACHI-Four people including a policeman were injured in separate incidents of shootings in Karachi, police confirmed on Monday.

According to reports, robbers tried to toot citizen but the citizens gave resistance and in result robbers shot and wounded two citizens near Do Darya, Mehran Goth area. On receiving information, police reached the scene and collected possible existing evidence and shifted the injured citizen to hospital for treatment. In another case, some unknown attacked over a policeman and injured him in Aram Bagh area. Police shifted the injured policeman to hospital for medical aid.

In another action, police arrested a robbery suspect during an operation on SITE Super Highway. Before police arrival, locals gave a sound thrashing to the robber who was overpowered during robbery attempt.