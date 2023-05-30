Tuesday, May 30, 2023
GB CM inaugurates 5km link road in Ratto, Nasirabad Water Supply Scheme
Web Desk
4:16 PM | May 30, 2023
Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed has said that government is committed for the development of all districts to provide basic facilities to the people at their doorsteps.

This he said while addressing to the people in Ratto, Astore during his two-day official visit.

He said the construction of Ratto-Link road was a long-standing demand of the people of the area and the construction of this road will not only improve communication links but also connect the barren lands.

Chief Minister inaugurated 5km link road in Ratto and Nasirabad Water Supply Scheme.

