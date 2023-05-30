Giant panda Ya Ya returns to Beijing Zoo

BEIJING - Female giant panda Ya Ya returned to the Beijing Zoo at 12:43 a.m. (Beijing Time) on Monday after being quarantined in Shanghai, according to the National Forestry and Grassland Administration. Ya Ya’s health is now in stable condition, said the administration. To prepare for Ya Ya’s return, the Beijing Zoo has selected a special venue for Ya Ya and devised nursing, health care, and nutrition plans for her. The expert team from the Beijing Zoo, which stayed with Ya Ya during the quarantine period, will continue to attend to Ya Ya’s needs after she returned to Beijing. Due to her old age, Ya Ya needs to rest and adapt to the new environment, so she will not meet the public for now, said the administration. Her latest updates will be posted through the zoo’s official microblog, according to the administration. Ya Ya was born at the Beijing Zoo on Aug. 3, 2000. She and fellow giant panda Le Le arrived at the Memphis Zoo in the United States in April 2003 as envoys of friendship, and they were warmly welcomed. Sadly, Le Le died of heart disease in February this year, ahead of the pair’s scheduled return to China. Ya Ya returned to Shanghai from the United States on April 27. Giant panda Ya Ya is seen at the Beijing Zoo in Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2023. Female giant panda Ya Ya returned to the Beijing Zoo early Monday after being quarantined in Shanghai, east China, according to the National Forestry and Grassland Administration. Ya Ya’s health is now in stable condition, said the administration. Ya Ya arrived in Shanghai from the United States on April 27.