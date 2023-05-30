Govt to present business-friendly budget, says Dar

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Sena­tor Mohammad Ishaq Dar said on Monday that the government would try to provide a business-friendly budget in order to support the masses and boost economic growth. He was talking to a delegation of the Association of Builders and De­velopers of Pakistan (ABAD) that called on the minister here. Dar appreciated the proposals pre­sented by the delegation and assured them the government was taking concrete steps to over­come the economic challenges and for strength­ening the economy of the country. Among others, the meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue, Tariq Mehmood Pa­sha, Chairman RRMC, Ashfaq Yousif Tola, Chair­man FBR, and senior officers from FBR. Earlier, the delegates apprised the finance minister of the challenges currently faced by the construction industry and presented their proposals for the upcoming Federal Budget. The delegation also as­sured support to the government in its efforts for overcoming the economic challenges and to boost the economic and business activities in the coun­try. The delegation thanked the finance minister for considering their budget proposals.