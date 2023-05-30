Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Heavy rain, hailstorm damage crops in Mohmand

Our Staff Reporter
May 30, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Mohmand    -     A severe hailstorm accompanied by heavy rainfall wreaked havoc on the agricultural lands of tehsil Pandiali in Mohmand district on Monday morning. The downpour and hailstorm caused extensive damage to crops, including tomatoes, peppers, sunflowers, coriander, and onions.

Residents reported that the landowners suffered substantial losses as a result.

In another unfortunate incident, lightning struck an individual named Fazal Dayan in the Atokhel area of Halimzai tehsil, leaving him with serious injuries. Fazal Dayan was promptly transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital in Ghalanai, where medical sources revealed that he had broken four teeth and sustained multiple facial injuries.

Expressing their condolences, local elders and Farmers’ Association representatives lamented the impact of these natural disasters on the agricultural sector. They urged the government to address the damages caused by the heavy rains and hailstorms in the region. Furthermore, the Farmers’ Association of Mohmand demanded that the government declare the district a disaster-hit area due to the destruction of crops and vegetables in various parts of Mohmand.

Wapda win men, women tennis titles in National Games

The association representatives emphasized the vital role played by the landowners of the Mohmand district in crop production, particularly in the vegetable sector.

They also highlighted the lack of compensation or assistance provided by the government for the crop losses resulting from last year’s floods.

Our Staff Reporter

