It is disheartening to witness the loss of innocent lives and the erosion of fundamental human rights due to this archaic and unjustifiable practice.

Honour killings are acts of violence committed against individuals, mostly women, who are perceived to have brought shame or dishonour upon their families or communities.

What makes honour killings even more alarming is the fact that they are often carried out with the tacit approval, or even active participation, of family members and close relatives. This collusion and complicity perpetuate a cycle of violence, fear, and oppression, creating an atmosphere where victims are left defenseless and perpetrators go unpunished.

To combat this issue effectively, it is imperative that we take a multi-faceted approach. First and foremost, law enforcement agencies must be vigilant in investigating and prosecuting cases of honour killings.

Additionally, educational institutions, community organizations, and religious leaders must play an active role in raising awareness and challenging the cultural beliefs and practices that perpetuate honour killings.

Moreover, media outlets, including newspapers like yours, have a crucial role to play in shaping public opinion and fostering dialogue on this issue. By consistently highlighting the tragic consequences of honour killings and promoting stories of empowerment and positive change, you can help dismantle the stigma surrounding victims and inspire communities to take a stand against this heinous practice.

KAINAT ZAHID,

Lahore.