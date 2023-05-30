Tuesday, May 30, 2023
ICT police nab 16 outlaws, recover drugs, weapons

Israr Ahmad
May 30, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Islamabad-The Islamabad capital police apprehended 16 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Monday. He said that the Margalla police team arrested two accused namely Nazkat Baig and Ghulam Shabbir and recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession. Karachi Company police team arrested two accused namely Ishaq Masih and Tanveer Masih and recovered six bottles of wine from their possession. Similarly, the Golra police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Imran and recovered 110 grams of heroin from his possession. Sangjani police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Zeeshan and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession. The Sumbal police team arrested three accused namely Ikhtiar Gul, Shahid and Habib Ur Rehman and recovered 3625 grams of hashish from their possession.

Moreover, the Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Gul Hameed and recovered 255 grams of heroin from his possession. Lohi Bher police team arrested an accused namely Shahid Khan and recovered 213 grams of hashish from his possession. The industrial Area police team arrested three accused namely Muhammad Umar, Muhammad Sayam and Sikandar and recovered three 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession. Noon police team arrested two accused namely Khuram Shahzad and Ubaid Ullah involved in illegal gas refilling.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

CPO/DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons. Meanwhile, the officials of Police Station Golra apprehended two wanted members of a bike lifter gang involved in numerous bikes lifting incidents and recovered stolen motorbike from their possession, he added. The Golra police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a bike lifter gang involved in bike lifting incidents. Police team also recovered stolen motorbikes from their possession. The accused were identified as Muhammad Ali and Adeel Khalil. Case has already registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

Israr Ahmad

