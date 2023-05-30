Imran cause of economic, political instability: PM

Shehbaz says from scrapping IMF deal, PTI chief has always wished Pakistan to default n Investors shy from investing capital due to wrong policies of Imran-led govt n Says our govt making all efforts to reduce dependence on imports and control inflation.
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said Imran Niazi had a role in deepening economic challenges of Pakistan as he scrapped the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and his non-stop agitation, long marches and sit-ins caused economic and political instability.
In a tweet on the social media platform Twitter, he said, "Looks like Imran Niazi's understanding of the economy and the broader environment in which it operates is quite limited. He also conveniently forgets his own role in deepening economic challenges. From scrapping the IMF deal, he has always wished Pakistan to default."
"This is in addition to the adverse impact his politics of non-stop agitation, long marches, and dharna has had on the economy in terms of causing political instability. Even Pakistani investors would shy away from investing their capital in such an unstable environment deliberately created by Imran Niazi. The terrible events of May 9 alone have cost the economy billions of rupees & are an irrefutable endorsement of his nefarious designs. This is not to mention the plethora of corruption cases he is involved in,” he noted.
He further said, “Yes, we do face the economic challenges but the doomsday scenario is past us. Sincere efforts are being made to address the challenges through economic belt-tightening and timely policy interventions. We are also working with friends and partners to bridge the financing gaps where needed.”
“The real challenge for us is to reduce our dependence on imports and bring down inflation, which is possible when we make exports, investment and productivity the engine of the economy. This is where our efforts are headed,” he concluded.
Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday debunked another narrative of PTI Chairman Imran Khan that the female workers of his party were being harassed in prisons, as totally baseless.
“A certified liar, who says “men are not robots” and advocates attacks on women and young girls because of wearing short clothes, is now cooking up a new lie to play the victim in the aftermath of public response to the May 9 tragedy,” the minister said in a long thread in Urdu language on her Twitter handle.
She was particularly referring to Imran Khan’s statement which he made in an interview with a foreign media outlet that “If a woman is wearing very few clothes, it will have an impact on the men, unless they’re robots. I mean it is common sense”.
Marriyum alleged that TayybaGul, who reached out Imran Khan for justice in a case against the then National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, was abducted and held hostage in the Prime Minister’s House. The evidence, she provided, was then used to blackmail the NAB chairman so that the then opposition leaders could be put in death cells.
All the limits were crossed during Imran Khan’s government to maltreat the women journalists, she said, adding the PTI chairman did not even stop there and alleged that the female media persons deliberately sneaked into male-concentrated gatherings.
“This malicious ploy to mislead overseas Pakistanis and the world is bound to fail like Cypher and other dramas,” the minister said while asking Imran Khan to present evidence of his new propaganda of female workers harassment.
“Either present evidence or keep your mouth shut,” she advised the PTI chief. “This is a very serious allegation which we cannot tolerate in any case. Your era of blackmailing and apathy is no more.”
Branding Imran Khan as a “media predator”, she said it was only the PTI leader who could dare to make such horrendous accusations without any evidence. However, he got exposed every other day with his lies, fabricated videos and pictures, she added.