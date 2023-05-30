Tuesday, May 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Imran cause of economic, political instability: PM

Imran cause of economic, political instability: PM

‘Misogynist Imran Khan’s narrative of victimhood' bound to fail: Marriyum

Our Staff Reporter
May 30, 2023
Top Stories, National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

Shehbaz says from scrapping IMF deal, PTI chief has always wished Pakistan to default n Investors shy from investing capital due to wrong policies of Imran-led govt n Says our govt making all efforts to reduce dependence on imports and control inflation.

 

ISLAMABAD    -    Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said Imran Niazi had a role in deepening economic challenges of Pakistan as he scrapped the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and his non-stop agita­tion, long marches and sit-ins caused economic and political instability.

In a tweet on the social media platform Twitter, he said, "Looks like Imran Niazi's understanding of the economy and the broader en­vironment in which it operates is quite limited. He also convenient­ly forgets his own role in deepening economic challenges. From scrap­ping the IMF deal, he has always wished Pakistan to default."

Wapda win men, women tennis titles in National Games

"This is in addition to the adverse impact his politics of non-stop agita­tion, long marches, and dharna has had on the economy in terms of caus­ing political instability. Even Pakistani investors would shy away from invest­ing their capital in such an unstable en­vironment deliberately created by Im­ran Niazi. The terrible events of May 9 alone have cost the economy billions of rupees & are an irrefutable endorse­ment of his nefarious designs. This is not to mention the plethora of corrup­tion cases he is involved in,” he noted.

He further said, “Yes, we do face the eco­nomic challenges but the doomsday sce­nario is past us. Sincere efforts are being made to address the challenges through economic belt-tightening and timely pol­icy interventions. We are also working with friends and partners to bridge the fi­nancing gaps where needed.”

“The real challenge for us is to reduce our dependence on imports and bring down inflation, which is possible when we make exports, investment and pro­ductivity the engine of the economy. This is where our efforts are headed,” he concluded.

PCB wishes birthday to ex-int’l cricketer Shakeel Khan

Meanwhile, Minister for Informa­tion and Broadcasting Marriyum Au­rangzeb on Monday debunked another narrative of PTI Chairman Imran Khan that the female workers of his party were being harassed in prisons, as to­tally baseless.

“A certified liar, who says “men are not robots” and advocates attacks on women and young girls because of wearing short clothes, is now cooking up a new lie to play the victim in the aftermath of public response to the May 9 tragedy,” the minister said in a long thread in Urdu language on her Twitter handle.

She was particularly referring to Im­ran Khan’s statement which he made in an interview with a foreign media outlet that “If a woman is wearing very few clothes, it will have an impact on the men, unless they’re robots. I mean it is common sense”.

Marriyum alleged that TayybaGul, who reached out Imran Khan for justice in a case against the then National Account­ability Bureau (NAB) chairman, was ab­ducted and held hostage in the Prime Minister’s House. The evidence, she pro­vided, was then used to blackmail the NAB chairman so that the then opposi­tion leaders could be put in death cells.

Pakistan beat Japan 3-2 to qualify for Junior Asia Cup semis

All the limits were crossed during Imran Khan’s government to maltreat the women journalists, she said, add­ing the PTI chairman did not even stop there and alleged that the female me­dia persons deliberately sneaked into male-concentrated gatherings.

“This malicious ploy to mislead over­seas Pakistanis and the world is bound to fail like Cypher and other dramas,” the minister said while asking Imran Khan to present evidence of his new propa­ganda of female workers harassment.

“Either present evidence or keep your mouth shut,” she advised the PTI chief. “This is a very serious allegation which we cannot tolerate in any case. Your era of blackmailing and apathy is no more.”

Branding Imran Khan as a “media predator”, she said it was only the PTI leader who could dare to make such horrendous accusations without any evidence. However, he got exposed ev­ery other day with his lies, fabricated videos and pictures, she added.

China to launch Shenzhou-16 crewed spaceship today

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1685334428.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023