Imran likely to appear before IHC today

ISLAMABAD (Agencies): The Registrar Office of the Islam­abad High Court (IHC) on Mon­day directed the Islamabad Police and district adminis­tration to ensure security ar­rangements for the possible appearance of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday. The regis­trar, in a circular, said an IHC bench would take up interim bail petition of Imran Khan at 2:30 p.m. on May 31 in Court­room No.3. The entry of jour­nalists and lawyers into the court premises would be per­mitted through special passes while the court staff would be exempted from it. The regis­trar said 10 lawyers from the Attorney General’s office and 30 members of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association would be allowed. Imran Khan would be allowed to take 15 lawyers along with him.