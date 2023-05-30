Imran will be tried in military courts for 'orchestrating' 9/5 attacks: Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will be tried in a military court over the May 9 vandalism.

Talking to a private news channel, Mr Sanaullah accused the deposed premier of "personally planning attacks" on military installations before his arrest, adding that to substantiate this claim, there was also evidence.

On Monday, Mr Sanaullah said there would be no relaxation for those who attacked military installations even if they had left the PTI.

He said if other leaders distanced themselves from the party and condemned the May 9 attacks, they might be awarded relaxation. “Any person who was inside the red line of the Lahore’s Corps Commander House will not be exempt from punishment,” he added.

He went on to say that there were two types of those involved including motivators and doers. “PTI chief Imran Khan is among the motivators,” he added. Upon being countered that Mr Khan was not inside the physical red line, he repeated Mr Khan was an instigator.

Mr Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi was also among the motivators, he said. As for the treatment of PTI's women leaders in jail, he assured that women would not be ill-treated.

Upon Mr Khan’s arrest before elections, he said Mr Khan could be arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case and May 9 attacks cases as well. “He could be disqualified if he is convicted after arrest,” he added.

On the question of law enforcers taking preemptive measures before the attacks, he said the operation would have been successful if the state had used full force. “The government did not give a go ahead to law enforcers because there were chances of bloodshed, and it might have given Mr Khan an opportunity to use it as a political stunt,” he added.

As for the question of military trials, Mr Sanaullah said trial would be conducted after thorough investigation into their role in the attacks. “Some people have even stolen sensitive documents from the Corps Commander’s House,” he added.

No decision had been taken for [indicting] Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed yet, he said.

On putting Mr Khan under military trial, he said the military would take the final decision on it, adding that Mr Khan was the main instigator. “Military’s team has been constituted to try him in seven cases,” he added.

Answering a question, he said the PML-N would move the court for review on Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification as the party chief. “The party will request CJP Bandial to step aside for the case,” he added.

Mr Sharif’s return to the country was conditioned upon his health and elections in the country, he said. "Elections should be held in October and they will be," he added.