Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Irsa releases 180,400 cusecs water

APP
May 30, 2023
ISLAMABAD- Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 180,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 178,100 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1428.29 feet and was 30.29 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded at 61,400 cusecs and 68,000 cusecs respectively. The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1123.30 feet, which was 73.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 47,300 cusecs and 43,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 74,800, 71,200, 41,700 and 14,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 34,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 18,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

 

