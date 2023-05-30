Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Jinnah House attack: JIT summons Imran Khan on Tuesday

Web Desk
12:52 AM | May 30, 2023
Regarding May 9 incidents, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan is summoned Tuesday by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe into the incidents of violence and arson at Jinnah House (Corps Commander residence) and Military Tower.

According to sources, the JIT, headed by DIG Kamran Adil, asked Imran Khan to appear at the DIG Investigation's Office, Qila Gujjar Singh.

The JIT will probe Imran Khan about the events of May 9. The Punjab government had earlier constituted ten different JITs to investigate cases related to the May 9 incidents, including Imran Khan's involvement in lawsuits lodged in various police stations such as Thana Sarwar Road, Shadman, Race Course, and other police stations. 

