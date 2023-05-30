Jinnah House attackers will face trial, cannot escape punishment, says CM

Surveillance cameras installed, monitoring teams in place to ensure security.

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly refuted the allegations of mistreatment of women in prison. He emphasised the importance of respecting and honoring women, urging care before levelling such accusations, said a handout issued here. Referring to the incident of May 9, where 32 women were arrested and 11 of them were currently on judicial remand in women jail, the caretaker CM said he he had reassured that surveillance cameras were installed and monitoring teams were in place to ensure security.

Speaking to the media during a late-night inspection of the Samanabad under­pass project, the CM reiterated that safe­guarding women was a responsibility and emphasized his commitment to ensuring the safety of mothers and sisters. The CM declared that those involved in the at­tack on Jinnah House were being arrested without fail, emphasizing that no one, re­gardless of their influence or status, will be spared. He made it clear that the per­petrators will face trial and will not escape punishment. He mentioned that action has also been taken against some police officers, while in other incidents involving wanted women, a lenient approach has been adopted, focusing on calling them for investigation accompanied by female police officials. The CM highlighted that a female SSP was overseeing these matters, and the female SSP and deputy commis­sioner were visiting the jail, again, to meet the women today. The CM acknowledged that journalists hold a special responsibil­ity and affirmed that their safety and well-being was a priority for the government. Earlier, Commissioner Lahore/DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa gave a brief­ing on the Samanabad underpass project to the CM, who expressed satisfaction with the progress of the work. The CM commended the workers engaged in the project, expressing his delight at witness­ing their commitment to this public wel­fare initiative even late at night. He urged them to continue the work to open the Sa­manabad underpass for traffic by June 15. Provincial Minister Information Amir Mir, CCPO Lahore, Chief Engineer LDA, and others were also present.

CM CHAIRS MEETING ON HEALTH REFORMS

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Moh­sin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office in which decisions were made in principle to attach hospitals of Kahna Nau, Sabza­zar, Raiwind, Manawan, and Bedian with teaching hospitals and to relocate DHQ hospital Minawali to a new state-of-the-art building of mother and child hospital.

All the departments of the DHQ hospi­tal in Mianwali will be shifted to the new facility and the existing hospital build­ing will undergo a transformation into a modern gynaecology ward. The chief secretary, secretary primary & second­ary health, secretary finance, and CEO Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab participated in the meeting, while commissioner Sargodha and deputy com­missioner Mianwali attended the meeting through video link. Meanwhile, to ensure peace, security, and instil a sense of safe­ty among citizens, the Lahore police con­ducted a total of 2800 search operations in the current year under the direction of Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Lahore’s Capital City Police Officer. A spokesman for the Lahore police on Monday provided de­tails of these search operations. A total of 63,936 houses, 34,509 tenants, and 262,266 individuals were checked dur­ing these operations.