JIT summons Imran in Jinnah House attack case today

LAHORE - PTI Chairman Imran Khan was summoned on Tuesday (today) to join the proceedings of the joint investiga­tion team probing the May 9 attack at the Jin­nah House, also known as Lahore Corps Com­mander’s house.

According to the no­tice issued from the of­fice of Lahore’s deputy inspector general (DIG) of police (investiga­tion), the PTI chief was directed to attend the DIG’s office at 4pm to join the investigation.

Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Monday called the in­cumbent government worse than Gener­al Musharraf’s martial law and claimed that the fascist govern­ment’s ‘one-point agen­da was to crush the PTI. “With complete disre­gard for the rule of law, this fascist government - far worse than Gen­eral Musharraf's mar­tial law, has a one point agenda which is to crush the PTI.”, he remarked in a statement here. Im­ran Khan said that Paki­stan’s economy was go­ing into a free fall as the dollar was at Rs. 315 in the open market, while for non CNIC holders the rate was between Rs 320-325. He added that the gap between the of­ficial rate and open mar­ket rate stood at Rs30 against dollar. “This dol­larization of the econ­omy means no local or foreign investment into the country, which will result in contraction of the GDP and worse, lead to hyperinflation,” he warned. The PTI chair­man alleged that the PDM leaders had bil­lions of dollars stashed abroad, and under­standably they were not pushed. “The question is, how on earth is the Pakistani establishment allowing the country to head towards a com­plete economic melt­down,” he asked.