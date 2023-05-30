JIT summons Imran in Jinnah House attack case today

LAHORE - PTI Chairman Imran Khan was summoned on Tuesday (today) to join the proceedings of the joint investigation team probing the May 9 attack at the Jinnah House, also known as Lahore Corps Commander’s house.
According to the notice issued from the office of Lahore’s deputy inspector general (DIG) of police (investigation), the PTI chief was directed to attend the DIG’s office at 4pm to join the investigation.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Monday called the incumbent government worse than General Musharraf’s martial law and claimed that the fascist government’s ‘one-point agenda was to crush the PTI. “With complete disregard for the rule of law, this fascist government - far worse than General Musharraf's martial law, has a one point agenda which is to crush the PTI.”, he remarked in a statement here. Imran Khan said that Pakistan’s economy was going into a free fall as the dollar was at Rs. 315 in the open market, while for non CNIC holders the rate was between Rs 320-325. He added that the gap between the official rate and open market rate stood at Rs30 against dollar. “This dollarization of the economy means no local or foreign investment into the country, which will result in contraction of the GDP and worse, lead to hyperinflation,” he warned. The PTI chairman alleged that the PDM leaders had billions of dollars stashed abroad, and understandably they were not pushed. “The question is, how on earth is the Pakistani establishment allowing the country to head towards a complete economic meltdown,” he asked.