Tuesday, May 30, 2023
KP Governor opens mobile screening project

APP
May 30, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR     -    Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Monday visited Shaheed Ahmad Elahi School Gulbahar and inaugurated the mobile screening project of the Khyber Eye Foundation.

Free checkups, medicines, and eye glasses would be provided to children of poor eyesight of the government schools under the aegis of the Khyber Eye Foundation programme.

The Governor inspected classrooms and met with students besides inspecting the eye equipment of the foundation, and interacted with the staff.

Provincial ministers, the chairman of the Khyber Eyes Foundation, and the Director of Education were present on the occasion.

APP

