Leading the world

Economic, political, regional, and technological advancements always impact the global world order. The Marshall Plan allowed America to increase its reach both geographically and strategically. As a torchbearer of economic and technological progress, America has dominated the world ensuring its superiority for decades. Today, by utilizing economic, technological, and regional improvements, the Chinese are attempting to upset the current global world order. There is a notable shift occurring in the global world order, which has caused ripples throughout the United States-led global system as China is rapidly ascending to a position of prominence in economics, technology, and politics, signifying the emergence of an East-Asian-led system with China at the helm. But will the United States permit its power to diminish? It’s widely agreed among geopolitical experts that whoever holds sway in Asia will shape global events. The Asian region’s copious human and natural resources have been fundamental in reconfiguring the power dynamics. China is determined to keep its power over the South Pacific Ocean, the Strait of Malacca, and the Strait of Hormuz, to extend its influence throughout Asia and persuade Africa and Europe to work together for shared prosperity.

Through projects such as the One Belt One Road Initiative, China is quickly gaining influence in Asia. China’s plan to create ports at important strategic points in Asia signals China’s intention to win regional hegemony. The Chinese government has made efforts to remain the preeminent power in the South China Sea and is constructing a powerful navy to secure its maritime pathways. The building of a navy, airports on man-made land masses in the South China Sea, and the creation of military bases and harbours point to China’s attempts to control the South China Sea region. The Chinese are approaching Afghanistan more closely, demonstrating their wish for a more peaceful Afghanistan. If China can finalize a deal with the Afghan Taliban, it will have an advantage over the USA in the region.

China’s recent success in brokering peace between Iran and KSA has shifted the winds of regional influence in its favour. The partnership between China and Russia implies that China will benefit from the politics of the Middle East. Additionally, as China has advanced its regional integration, trade potency, technological development, and economic coalescence, American power seems to be dwindling if not declining. As China’s economic power grows, it is creating a challenge for the American economic might. Its economic resilience is noteworthy. China is projected to outrank the U.S. as the leading economy in the world by 2035.= China is at the forefront of technology. China is ahead in chip technology and this has caused the US to quickly recognize China’s increasing success in this field. It is widely accepted by various specialists that China’s authoritarian control is a weak spot preventing it from becoming a superpower. The experts claim that the liberal democracy of America is a means of power gain for the country.

However, John Keay, the Author of China: A History, maintains that under Xi Jinping’s command, China has done away with ‘absolute poverty. A staggering 169 million Chinese made overseas trips in 2019. Property rights and growth potential have been bolstered for the middle class. The number of young people attending university, both within the country and abroad, is higher than it has ever been in the nation’s history. Additionally, the institutions are looking out for people’s interests, either through fear, discipline, or a sense of obligation. Doing business is now simpler, due to the government’s removal of any confusion in the business environment. The United States’ liberal form of governance favoured military confrontations on a global scale. The American use of its influence to secure its interests diminished its image of being a supporter and defender of peace and prosperity. The US’s lack of success in solving significant international dilemmas such as the disagreements in Kashmir, Palestine, and Afghanistan shows its weakness in leading the world order. Until now, China has gone a completely different route. By utilizing soft power, it has been able to spread its influence far and wide.

It has not taken part in any direct disputes and has preferred to foster connections through shared gains. China’s advantage is that it continues to manufacture and export items, and it can secure a good portion of the global market for its products. If America succeeds in limiting China’s share of the global market, China may experience economic hardship because of the reduced demand for its products, which could eliminate the possibility of China becoming the only superpower. If this situation became a reality, China might have difficulty confronting the menace of joblessness that could lead to massive protests and the disintegration of society. It could be, but China’s current trajectory points to the contrary. Barriers, however, exist that prevent China from taking the lead in the international arena. India is taking on China in the region due to China’s border disputes with India. The USA is expecting India to restrain China’s power in this region. The USA and its regional partners are disputing China’s right to the South China Sea and Taiwan, showcasing a difficulty for China to secure its claims. These regional disputes can hold back China’s progress in the future. Furthermore, the US is making quick alterations to its priorities, distancing itself from battle zones and embracing a path of economic restoration. The USA is laying the groundwork to compete with China in chip technology. In addition, the USA still retains control over the international organizations that manage the global economy and politics. It’s premature to assert that China will take over the world, as the US is rapidly adapting its policies to challenge China. To gain full control of the global landscape, one needs to have a superior edge in the realms of economics, politics, and technology. Current trends suggest that both China and the USA will continually try to outdo each other in these fields, leading to a multipolar world order with no clear victor.