Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Man kills wife over 2nd marriage dispute

APP
May 30, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA    -    An infuriated man allegedly killed his wife over his second marriage dispute in the area of Masti Khel police station area. A po­lice spokesman said here on Monday that one Ka­mran of Masti Khel area wanted to contract a sec­ond marriage, but his wife Sajida was opposing him. On the issue, an alterca­tion occurred between the couple which enraged Kamran and he killed his wife and escaped from the scene. The police sent the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.

APP

