Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Markets to remain open till 10pm in Lahore

Staff Reporter
May 30, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -    All the commercial markets, shopping malls, shops, bakeries and other businesses in Lahore city will remain open till 10pm.According to a notification issued by the district administration, all the restaurants, hotels, coffee shops and cafes are allowed to remain open from Monday to Thursday till 11pm and till 12am from Friday to Sunday. The medical stores, phar­macies, hospitals, laboratories, petrol pumps, milk shops, tandoors and tire shops are exempt­ed from this order. Actions will be taken against those who violate the orders as per the directions of the high court.

Staff Reporter

