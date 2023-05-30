May 9 incidents: 192 PTI workers held in Mardan

Mardan - More than 192 activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have been arrested for their alleged involvement in damaging public and private properties and engaging in vandalism on May 9th, according to sources. The arrested workers of PTI are facing charges under several sections, including 341, 324, 353, 427, 120-B, 143, 147, 148, 149, 188, 500, 501, 505, 337-A(i) F(i), 7ATA, 395, and 16- 18 MPO.

Sources revealed that out of the accused, 127 are currently held in the district jail, while 6 have been handed over to the Pakistan army for trial in special military courts. Additionally, 9 accused individuals have been released under section 169/63, and 2 have been declared innocent by the police.

Riaz Pandakhel, the head of the Insaf Lawyers’ Forum (ILF) committee, which aims to provide free legal aid to PTI workers, informed The Nation that a committee has been formed under his leadership. The ILF committee includes other lawyers such as Islam Wardak, a former president of the District Bar Association (DBA), Jawad Ali, Sajjad Chishti, Shams-ur-Rehman, Saddam, and Abbas Khan.

Pandakhel added that the committee is actively offering free legal assistance to the arrested PTI workers and has been representing their cases in various courts, including the Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) in the district. He mentioned that the committee has also been in contact with the families of the detained PTI workers. The bail hearing for the PTI workers is scheduled for June 1st in the ATC court, and the legal team is fully prepared to advocate for their clients during the proceedings.