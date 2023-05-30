Meeting reviews measures to promote tourism, attract investors

PESHAWAR- A high-level meeting held here at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BoIT) on Monday reviewed measures to promote the tourism sector to attract domestic and foreign investors for its faster development. The meeting was jointly chaired by the Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce, Muhammad Adnan Jalil and Advisor to caretaker Chief Minister on Tourism and Culture, Zafar Mehmood. Officials of the Board of Investment and Trade and other concerned authorities attended the meeting. During the meeting, the provincial minister and advisor to the chief minister were briefed about the possibilities, measures and goals of investment in the tourism sector of the province. They were also informed in detail about the projects of the Integrated Tourism Zones established in the tourism sector in the province, while considering the historical and strategic location of the province. They were further informed about the possibilities of economic development of the province through tourism. They were told that many places have been divided into cluster zones and integrated development zones for the development of tourists’ destinations in the province, in which various firms have been offered investment. On this occasion the supervising provincial minister assured to provide all possible support and facilities during the necessary stages for the promotion of tourism on behalf of the industry department. The provincial minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is blessed with natural beauty and many tourist spots and their promotion can play the role of catalyst to make the province economically stable. He said that the tourism sector of the province is playing the role of backbone in the economy while domestic and international investors also have a crucial role in its rapid development. Adnan Jalil further said that our province is rich in natural beauty and laws and policies to attract investors for the development of tourism. In this regard, they will also benefit from the mutual consultation of other concerned departments.