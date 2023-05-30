Mehmoodur Rasheed remanded in police custody for two days

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday handed over Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmoodur Ra­sheed to police on 2-day phys­ical remand in a case of van­dalising Shadman Police Station, during May 9 riots.

Earlier, the police pro­duced the PTI leader before the ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan, amid strict securi­ty. The investigation officer submitted that the PTI lead­er was involved in vandalis­ing Shadman Police Station. He submitted that physical custody of the accused was required for investigations. He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investi­gations. At this, the court handed over the PTI lead­er to police on 2-day physi­cal remand and directed for producing him on the expi­ry of the remand term.

Shadman Police had regis­tered a case against the PTI leaders and workers over vandalising the police sta­tion. Meanwhile, the court sent PTI leader Yasmin Rashid to jail on 14-day ju­dicial remand in a vandal­ism case.