Merged tribal districts need due attention: KP CM

Peshawar - The Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azam Khan, has stressed the importance of equitable development for the merged tribal districts formerly known as the Federal Administered Tribal Area (FATA). Speaking at a certificates distribution ceremony for a skills development training program in North Waziristan, the Chief Minister highlighted the need to address grievances and ensure that the merged districts receive their fair share of resources. The training program, organized by Mari Petroleum Company in collaboration with Sarhad Rural Support Program and Sui Northern Gas, provided technical training to 110 young individuals from North Waziristan over three months.

The Caretaker Chief Minister acknowledged that while FATA had been merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province following the 25th Constitutional amendment in 2018, the province has not received its rightful share in the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award. With a population exceeding 7 million, the merged tribal districts deserve their due allocation, according to Mr Azam Khan.

Since assuming the role of the caretaker chief minister, Mr Azam Khan has been actively working to address the issues faced by the merged districts and secure their legitimate rights from the federal government. He has engaged with the Prime Minister and sent multiple letters to the federal government, emphasizing the importance of resolving these issues.

Expressing his determination to obtain the rightful rights of the merged districts, the Chief Minister pledged to continue his efforts at all levels. Despite limited provincial resources, the caretaker government is committed to utilizing all available means for the development of the merged districts.

To directly connect with the people of the former FATA, the Chief Minister announced that he would personally listen to their issues every Thursday at his office. This move aims to provide a platform for people to have their problems addressed and resolved.

During the ceremony, the Chief Minister congratulated the newly trained youth and encouraged them to utilize their acquired skills for self-employment and contribute to the development and prosperity of their communities. He expressed gratitude to Mari Petroleum, SRSP , and other stakeholders involved in the training program for their contributions.

Additionally, the Chief Minister called upon other private companies involved in oil and gas exploration in the province to fulfil their corporate social responsibility by imparting skills and providing employment opportunities to the youth in underdeveloped areas.

The Chief Minister praised the Sarhad Rural Support Program for its significant role in improving the quality of life in the backward areas of the province. With 34 years of service, SRSP has made a positive impact on the lives of the people through community participation in various development initiatives.

The event concluded with the Chief Minister distributing certificates to the participants of the skills development program.