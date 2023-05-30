Motorcyclists involved in 54pc of Karachi road accidents: Administrator

KARACHI-Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman has said that in 54 percent of the accidents on the roads in Karachi, motorcyclists are involved due to which they get fatal head injuries, which is very alarming. In such accidents, motorcyclists lose their mental balance or face life long injuries. Citizens should, therefore, drive safely and obey traffic rules to avoid accidents. He said this while speaking as chief guest at a programme organised on the topic of safe bike riding event at Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology Gulshan Iqbal on Monday. Sir Syed University Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Waliuddin, Registrar Commodore (retd) Syed Sarfaraz Ali, Dr Professor Shabbar, Dr Umar Qureshi, National Manager Atlas Handa Iftikhar Ahmed, Syed Farhan Ahmed, Sector Commander Motorway Police and others also spoke on this occasion.

Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said that there are four major reasons for motorcycle accidents, which include riding a bike at a young age, unsafe driving, speeding and improper gear. Therefore, motorcyclists must use a helmet while riding a bike, he said and added that most of the victims of motorcycle accidents are between the ages of 16 and 28 years and this is the age in which their parents are dreaming of a better future for their children, so they should not sacrifice their precious lives for negligence and haste. He said that Pakistan and South Asia are at the first place in terms of head injuries among motorcyclists around the world, which is very worrying. Therefore, the use of world-class helmets by bikers and those traveling with them can prevent head injuries.

On this occasion, Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman also inaugurated the biking training for women by pressing the button which is organised by Atlas Honda. He also inspected the modern machinery and said that the world has changed in terms of technology, we also have to abandon the traditional method of transport and adopt the modern transport system prevalent in the world according to the requirements of the present day.