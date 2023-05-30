Nawaz, JKT can’t benefit from review of judgements law: Tarar

ISLAMABAD - Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s estranged leader Jahangir Khan Tareen cannot benefit from the new law regarding the review of judgements.
Speaking to a private TV channel yesterday, Tarar said that the Supreme Court (Review of Judgements and Orders) Bill 2023 will not benefit Nawaz and Tareen as they have exercised their right of review against their sentences. Earlier in the day, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan, during the hearing of the Punjab polls case in the Supreme Court, had apprised the court that the law for the review of suo motu judgements had come into effect. The Supreme Court Review of Judgements and Orders Bill, 2023, came into force last after President Arif Alvi’s assent. The law states that for reviewing a suo motu judgement, a bigger bench — than the one that issued the order — will hear the case. The law minister also said that the court’s verdict was considered the final one under Article 184(3), stating that “there is no room for revision or curative review in our law”. A review petition can be filed for any case under the newly-approved bill, he added.