Nawaz, JKT can’t benefit from review of judgements law: Tarar

ISLAMABAD - Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has said that former prime minis­ter Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf’s estranged leader Ja­hangir Khan Tareen cannot benefit from the new law regarding the re­view of judgements.

Speaking to a private TV chan­nel yesterday, Tarar said that the Su­preme Court (Review of Judgements and Orders) Bill 2023 will not bene­fit Nawaz and Tareen as they have ex­ercised their right of review against their sentences. Earlier in the day, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan, during the hearing of the Punjab polls case in the Supreme Court, had apprised the court that the law for the review of suo motu judgements had come into effect. The Supreme Court Re­view of Judgements and Orders Bill, 2023, came into force last af­ter President Arif Al­vi’s assent. The law states that for review­ing a suo motu judge­ment, a bigger bench — than the one that is­sued the order — will hear the case. The law minister also said that the court’s verdict was considered the fi­nal one under Article 184(3), stating that “there is no room for revision or curative re­view in our law”. A re­view petition can be filed for any case under the newly-approved bill, he added.