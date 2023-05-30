No-confidence motion filed against Gilgit-Baltistan assembly speaker

The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly was thrown into turmoil on Tuesday as a motion of no confidence was submitted against the Speaker, Syed Amjad Zaidi.

The motion was presented by Provincial Minister Javed Manwa and Senior Provincial Minister Raja Zakaria, signaling a significant shift in the political landscape of the region.

It is worth noting that a two-and-a-half-year contract had been previously signed between Speaker Syed Amjad Zaidi and Deputy Speaker Nazir Ahmed Advocate. However, the strained relationship between the two seems to have reached a breaking point.

Deputy Speaker Nazir Ahmed Advocate took the drastic step of filing a no-confidence motion after all attempts at negotiation and reconciliation failed.

The parliamentary committee, responsible for mediating such conflicts, made an unsuccessful effort to convince Speaker Amjad Zaidi to address the concerns raised against him.