Tuesday, May 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Omar Ayub on warpath against Rana Sanaullah

Omar Ayub on warpath against Rana Sanaullah
Web Desk
11:09 PM | May 30, 2023
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub on Tuesday berated Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, saying the latter was "inept" to carry out his duties as a federal minister.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Ayub took a swipe at Mr Sanaullah, saying, "Rana Sanaulah's actions and statements in the past few days have raised serious questions about his cognitive abilities to function as a minister". 

Earlier today, Mr Sanaullah said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan will be tried in a military court over the May 9 vandalism.

Talking to a private news channel, Mr Sanaullah accused the deposed premier of "personally planning attacks" on military installations before his arrest, adding that to substantiate this claim, there was also evidence.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1685419971.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023