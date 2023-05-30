Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Overseas Pakistanis briefed about investment opportunities

Our Staff Reporter
May 30, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -    A delegation of the Pakistan Overseas Community Global (POCG) visited Director­ate Agricultural Information Punjab, here on Monday. Pun­jab Agriculture Information Director General Muham­mad Rafiq Akhtar briefed the members regarding the investment opportunities in Punjab. He said, “Agriculture sector has a key importance in the country’s economy.” By investing in the agriculture sector, not only the produc­tion inputs would be avail­able to the farmers at a rea­sonable rate but it would also provide stability to the coun­try’s economy, he added. He briefed the members about the vast opportunities of seed industry, pesticides, fertil­isers and value addition of flowers and vegetables in the agriculture sector in the prov­ince of Punjab. POCG Lahore President Adnan Chaudhry said that information and vid­eos related to investment in agriculture sector would be delivered by POCG members in more than 50 countries in the world so that inves­tors get awareness and they could invest in agriculture in Pakistan and take advantage of investment opportunities in the sector. He hoped that through this effort, Overseas Pakistanis would also be able to play their role in the ag­ricultural development and prosperity of farmers in Pun­jab province.

Our Staff Reporter

